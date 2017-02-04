© Susan Walsh/AP



the attack in question actually took place on a Saudi warship, and the

suspected perpetrators of the attack are the Houthi rebels

"[A] recent article published by the Guardian on October 8, 2015, again states that: 'It is now six months since a coalition of countries, led by Saudi Arabia, took on Iran-backed Houthis who had swept through the country earlier this year.' The words 'Iran-backed Houthis' are again hyperlinked. This time, the hyperlink takes you to another Guardian article, which explains that a 'source' has revealed that no more than 10 Gulf-trained fighters have arrived in Yemen. The article references Iran only once by again claiming that the Houthis are Iranian-backed, but this is not hyperlinked to any other source and at no point in the article does the writer even try to explain in which of the Gulf states these fighters, who number no more than 10, were trained before their deployment into Yemen."

"Yet as [the author] argues in a recent article in the May 2016 issue of International Affairs, the Chatham House journal, Tehran's support for the Houthis is limited, and its influence in Yemen is marginal. It is simply inaccurate to claim that the Houthis are Iranian proxies.



"Instead, the war in Yemen is driven by local grievances and competition for power among Yemeni actors. The Houthis and Saleh want to overturn the political order that emerged after the uprisings of 2011: Saleh wants to return to power, having lost the presidency in the wake of popular protests, while the Houthis want a greater say in national affairs. In other words, the Houthis want in, Saleh wants back in, and the Hadi bloc wants to keep them both out." [emphasis added]