Trump has instructed the Treasury department to, and report back to the White House on potential changes that could be made to Dodd-Frank, a landmark legislation enacted by the Obama administration in 2010."The first thing that we are going to attack is regulation,. It's not just in the financial markets,Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council and former CEO of Goldman Sachs, told Fox Business. "So today you're going to start seeing the beginning of some of our executive actions to roll back regulation in the financial services market."White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Friday. Dodd-Frank created instrumentsincluding strict new capital standards on banks and derivatives trading.The second memorandum instructs the Department of Labor to delay the implementation of theset to come into effect in April. The regulation would have redefined any financial professionals making a recommendation or solicitation - such as brokers or insurance agents - as fiduciaries, with the obligation to put clients' interests above their own and fully disclose all fees and commissions. The White House describedand said that Obama's Labor Department exceeded its authority with this regulation.