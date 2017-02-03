© Laszlo Balogh / Reuters



The two-week old administration of Donald Trump has already achieved more in dealing with the mass migration crisis than all the European countries have ever done, the leader of the far-right Dutch party said.Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right Dutch Freedom Party (PVV), said during a book presentation at The Hague on Thursday.Wilders comments wason several Muslim-majority countries for 120 days - a move that sparked heated debates among politicians and in the global media.Wilders, who also holds a rigid stance against the so-called 'open-door' policy for migrants, said he is "happily surprised with politicians like Donald J. Trump" while"We have, in Holland, in Europe, in the rest of the Western world, we have especially a lot of politicians who are unable to deal with the mass immigration that we have faced in the last decades," the politician said.Wilders believes that, it would have prevented all of the terrorists acts that took place in Europe recently and would have saved the lives of innocent people who died in those attacks."I'm sure that if we would have had that kind of policy for instance in the Netherlands and the other countries in Europe, that a lot of turmoil, a lot of terrorism would have been spared and also a lot of innocent people who died becausewho we let enter into our societies, would not have been killed in all those terrorist attacks," he said, while expressing hope that leaders sharing Trump's views will soon come to power in Europe.The Freedom Party stands strongly against the integration of migrants into Dutch society and isThe party, founded by Wilders in 2006, who was at the time its only member, has gained significant support and came third in the 2014 Parliamentary elections, securing 4 out of 26 seats.towards far-right parties that do not favor taking in migrants and asylum-seekers following the bloody terrorist attacks in Paris, Brussels and Berlin. Upcoming elections in France, Germany and other European nations are expected to significantly alter the political landscape in these countries.