The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says that under the so-called FAST Act it will start certifying tax debt to the State Department, which may then refuse to issue or renew a taxpayer's passport.According to the IRS, certifications of the taxpayers' information will begin in early 2017. It will update its web page to indicate when the process has been implemented."Upon receiving certification, the State Department may revoke your passport. If the department decides to revoke it, prior to revocation, the department may limit your passport to return travel to the US," the IRS statement said If a person is seriously delinquent under the new law, the IRS is required to notify him or her in writing at the time that it certifies the debt to the State Department. The latter will then hold the passport application or renewal for 90 days to allow for resolving any errors, make full payment, or enter into a satisfactory payment plan."There is no grace period for resolving your debt before the State Department revokes an existing passport," said the IRS.To get off the list, one should prove that the debt is fully satisfied, is legally unenforceable or is not a seriously delinquent tax debt under the statute.