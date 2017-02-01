© Carla Ortiz



Ortiz, the director of the "The Voice of Syria" documentary, recently returned from the war-torn country, where she visited regions which suffered most from the conflict. She talked to the Syrian people struggling to save their country while rebuilding their shattered lives."Only when I've started to get into it, I realized that the reality, which exists on the other side, is completely different. It drastically contradicts what I supposedly 'knew' about it," Ortiz said."The war was deliberately and meticulously staged," Ortiz told RT. Locals told the filmmaker, that not only was the initial unrest organized and fuelled by foreigners, who infiltrated the country, but even now, the majority of militants fighting against the Syrian army are of foreign origins.I realized that my dialogue with Syria's people always repeats itself. Regardless of a place, social rank and even religion,Ortiz added.The religious component of the conflict also proved to be greatly exaggerated, as Syrian people of different religious denominations have lived in harmony for ages."I made a mistake once, I asked one man - 'Are you a Muslim?' And he told me - 'I'm Syrian, we don't ask about religion in Syria," Ortiz said.Western media consume information from dubious sources and present it as "reporting." Even those few journalists, who were in Syria while Ortiz was filming her documentary, preferred to "report" from the safety of their hotel rooms."I can confirm, that at the critical moment of the Aleppo battle, I travelled all six fronts and there were nobody from international media," Ortiz said.Ortiz witnessed and filmed the Aleppo liberation, and can state with authority that many videos, which emerged during these hard times depicting "Assad atrocities" or "Russian atrocities" were fake. Such videos have little to no gunfire, bombing and shelling sounds, while the fighting in the days before Aleppo's liberation was really intense."In all my videos you can hear gunfire. I don't know where such footage was filmed, if it doesn't have such sounds, especially if it was allegedly filmed in East Aleppo," Ortiz said.Syrian soldiers, young men and women, majority of whom are volunteers, struggle daily to save their country from terrorists, who grew strong on the "free advertising" provided by western MSM.