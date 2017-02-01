© SANA
A delegation of Belgian lawmakers will arrive in Damascus on a working visit Thursday, an informed source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The source added that Syria's President Bashar Assad was likely to receive the Belgian delegation.

"A delegation comprising four Belgian lawmakers will meet with Syrian Parliament Speaker Hadiya Khalaf Abbas and some Syrian lawmakers tomorrow," the source said.

In November 2016, Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said the European Union should be more actively involved in resolving the Syrian crisis and not just monitor actions taken by Russia and the United States.