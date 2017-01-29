Police spokesperson, Roland Cobbler reported that while walking along A 74-year-old walker is dead this morning after an early morning attack.
Police spokesperson, Roland Cobbler reported that while walking along Munroe Road, Haggatt Hall, St. Michael around 5:30 am, the woman was attacked by a pack of dogs and subsequently died at the scene. A 30-year-old resident ran to her assistance and he was also attacked by the dogs and he has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for medical attention.
"Our investigations are continuing into this matter," he assured.
The Barbados RSPCA were contacted and they are supposed to come and take the dogs into possession according to Cobbler.
Cobbler also told Loop News, "we have been able to identify the owner of the dogs and he is assisting us in our investigations."Cobbler said the pack comprised five or six dogs, and he added that he is being told that they are pit bulls. Asked if all of the dogs are owned by the same person, he said, "we are yet to determine that in our investigations."
