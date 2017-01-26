Puppet Masters
After Astana peace talks Syrian militants band together to repel al Nusra attacks
RT
Thu, 26 Jan 2017 13:59 UTC
The merger aims to fight back against an assault on the groups by a larger, hard-line jihadist group, a statement cited by Reuters said, warning that any attack on its members would be tantamount to "a declaration of war."
Ahrar al-Sham is a conservative Sunni militant group, which last December joined the nationwide ceasefire between the opposition militants and the Syrian government. Five smaller rebel factions announced they had joined its ranks.
The factions that announced they are joining Ahrar al-Sham are Alwiyat Suqour al-Sham, Fastaqim, Jaish al-Mujahideen, the Idlib branch of Jaish al-Islam, and the west Aleppo branch of al-Jabha al-Shamiya, Reuters reports. Ahrar al-Sham's own statement, also cited by Reuters, includes the Sham Revolutionary Brigades.
All of the groups are affiliated with larger armed organizations fighting against Syrian President Bashar Assad, including the Free Syrian Army and the Syrian Revolutionary Command Council.
The attack that prompted the merger was allegedly carried out by Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, internationally-recognized terrorists, previously known as the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front. They accused the smaller factions of "conspiring" against them at the recent peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, Reuters reports.
Ahrar al-Sham did not take part in the Russian-brokered talks, but backed the negotiations.
The discussions were held on January 23-24, with official representatives from Damascus, Russia, Iran and Turkey participating, as well as a delegation from the Syrian opposition.
After the talks, Russia, Turkey and Iran said that the Syrian opposition had agreed to take part in meetings scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 8.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the Astana negotiations could become "a good basis" for the reconciliation efforts in Geneva.
Comment: Further reading: Syrian peace talks in Astana prove one thing: Russia is now the biggest power broker in the Syrian conflict
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- After Astana peace talks Syrian militants band together to repel al Nusra attacks
- Signs and Portents: Bizarre footage shows a snake with TWO heads in India
- Russia trolls UK over Trident scandal in response to 'ship of shame' comments
- Swedish Police find & defuse explosives planted in refugee camp
- Philippines' economy sustains robust growth under Duterte
- Austrian police detain 8 suspects in ISIS-linked raids
- Kurdish "Neo-Marxism" and the "New Middle East"
- RT under attack from 'all sides' as West cracks down on free speech
- Rep. Gabbard calls on US to stop 'supporting terrorists' after meeting Syria civilians and Assad
- EU expands task force aimed at combatting alleged 'Russian interference in elections'
- Investigators check reports of widespread sexual abuse in 'exclusive' Moscow school
- Russian & Syrian forces push ISIS back in Deir Ezzor
- 'Rogue' parody government Twitter accounts multiply, defying Trump's alleged ban
- Trump Foiled Soros' Master Plan to Impose New World Order - Hedge Fund Manager
- Family dog attacks boy in Ormond Beach, Florida
- Over 9,000 people evacuated due to floods in Johor, Malaysia
- 2 pit bull terriers attack 96-year-old woman in Philadelphia
- Heavy snowfall in Europe and Asia brings 60% increase in winged visitors to bird sanctuary in India
- Best of the Web: Interview with Flemish priest in Syria: "Putin and Assad saved my life"
- US tornado outbreak: Deadliest January since 1969 and exceeded entire 2016 death toll in two days
- After Astana peace talks Syrian militants band together to repel al Nusra attacks
- Russia trolls UK over Trident scandal in response to 'ship of shame' comments
- Philippines' economy sustains robust growth under Duterte
- Kurdish "Neo-Marxism" and the "New Middle East"
- RT under attack from 'all sides' as West cracks down on free speech
- Rep. Gabbard calls on US to stop 'supporting terrorists' after meeting Syria civilians and Assad
- EU expands task force aimed at combatting alleged 'Russian interference in elections'
- Russian & Syrian forces push ISIS back in Deir Ezzor
- Trump Foiled Soros' Master Plan to Impose New World Order - Hedge Fund Manager
- The Syrian People Desperately Want Peace
- Trump admin reportedly stalls Obama's last-moment $221mn handout to Palestine
- EPA research to get 'case by case' vetting from Trump administration prior to public release
- Israel's ex-chief rabbi goes to jail for corruption
- 'Obsolete and unnecessary': Germany to scrap law restricting insults against foreign heads of state
- 'Not one euro more' of austerity, says Greek Prime Minister
- Trump orders construction of border wall and threatens cuts to sanctuary cities
- Head of investigations at Russia's biggest cybersecurity firm arrested for treason
- Trump to order "major investigation" into voter fraud
- Humanitarian org writes open letter to French government: European officials and media have legitimized terrorism
- Going beyond disarray, the collapse of the Left
- Swedish Police find & defuse explosives planted in refugee camp
- Austrian police detain 8 suspects in ISIS-linked raids
- Investigators check reports of widespread sexual abuse in 'exclusive' Moscow school
- 'Rogue' parody government Twitter accounts multiply, defying Trump's alleged ban
- Best of the Web: Interview with Flemish priest in Syria: "Putin and Assad saved my life"
- "Fake News" is named Word of the Year by Macquarie Dictionary
- Kurdish 'hipsters' showing Iraq as you've never seen it before
- Sorry libtards: Majority of Americans approve of Trump's 'America First' message
- Tribes, farmers react to Trump's pipeline decree
- Tennessee knitting store owner disgusted with vulgarity at women's march tells movement supporters to 'shop elsewhere'
- Father and son facing rape charges plan to use Bible to defend their case in court
- Yelena Isinbayeva: 'Why are informants always selling material, not contacting investigating authorities?'
- 'Fight Club' Writer Takes Credit For Coining The Term "Snowflake"
- Lawyers for man killed by police say surveillance video shows him crawling away as he was fatally shot
- Scottish National Party plans 'substantive amendments' to shape terms of Brexit
- Netflix tax could be coming to a city near you soon
- Chicago releases videos of police shooting unarmed black teen
- A vast majority of Americans back Trump's blasting of Washington establishment
- International press outraged as journalists arrested while covering inauguration protests face up to 10 years in prison
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: Why some people think they're great when their work is terrible
- CIA declassified files: US and Soviet nuclear sub crash off Scotland 'almost sparked global war'
- Archaeologists say Jersey was Neanderthal vacation hot spot
- Prehistoric architects with no written language or numbers built sophisticated architectural complexes in US Southwest
- The Golitsyn-Nosenko Affair: How the CIA was duped by a fake KGB defector for 2 generations
- What New England's '1816 Mackerel Year' can tell us about climate change
- Ancient Cypriot Goddess sculpture discovered off Turkish coast
- Fake news purveyor: How the NYT plays with history
- Scientists' dilemma whether 'Furku.Al' rock inscription is genuinely of Viking origin
- Hoards of the Vikings - Evidence of trade, diplomacy, and vast wealth on an unassuming island in the Baltic Sea
- CIA declassifies records of Project Star Gate experiments involving supernatural abilities
- Art & Its Institutions: Notes on the Culture War
- CIA released documents: US planned to deliver Falkland Islands to Argentina, airlift Brit islanders to Scotland
- Lost 'Dark Age' Kingdom of Rheged uncovered in Scotland
- 1,000-Year-Old Noble's tomb unearthed in Denmark
- Archaeologist discovers ancient Egyptian boat in middle of desert
- The Russian defector who convinced America to take ESP seriously
- 'Great Wall of India': Feat of ancient engineering uncovered in central India
- China: Long-lost Buddha statue appears after lake level drops
- Ancient Egyptian cemeteries discovered near Aswan by Swedish archaeologists
- Archaeological find in Yukon, puts humans in North America 10,000 years earlier than thought
- Scientists develop 'world's most powerful' laser
- Not sci-fi anymore: Paris introduces first autonomous buses
- 3D bioprinter can now print human skin
- A new satellite view of the blue mists over the Great Smoky Mountains
- Scientists create 'semi-synthetic life' by adding extra letters to DNA
- An asteroid is about to slip between Earth and the moon — the second near miss in 3 weeks
- New science says DNA begins as a quantum wave form
- Why do so many people with schizophrenia smoke? It eases sluggish brain function
- UK scientists discover 'Sex hormone' that boosts arousal & romantic love
- Stunningly beautiful and detailed images have just arrived from new GOES-16 satellite
- Synthetic DNA paves way for creation of entirely new life forms
- Chinese scientists develop paper that can survive Hell or high water (VIDEO)
- Dark matter may be killing galaxies across the Universe
- Chatty stealth invaders: Viruses communicate with one another helping them decide how to proceed with process of infection
- Antonio Zamora in Geomorphology: Carolina Bays are shock liquefaction impact features from hypersonic ice boulders launched from glacial ice sheet by cosmic impact at Younger Dryas
- A terrible rift in the American Midwest
- Dazzling ESA images reveal dramatic Mars frost blanket
- FDA proposes tighter regulation of gene-edited animals
- Our senses can't learn under stress
- NASA's Cassini spacecraft captures Saturn's 'wavemaker' moon like never before
- Signs and Portents: Bizarre footage shows a snake with TWO heads in India
- Family dog attacks boy in Ormond Beach, Florida
- Over 9,000 people evacuated due to floods in Johor, Malaysia
- 2 pit bull terriers attack 96-year-old woman in Philadelphia
- Heavy snowfall in Europe and Asia brings 60% increase in winged visitors to bird sanctuary in India
- US tornado outbreak: Deadliest January since 1969 and exceeded entire 2016 death toll in two days
- Rogue wave blows out windows of restaurant in Pacifica, California
- New Zealand 'weather bomb' brings snow during height of summer
- Heavy snowfall in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska is collapsing buildings
- Small shallow earthquake detected in Argyll and Bute, Scotland
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Massive sinkhole opens up Pennsylvania, two homes evacuated
- Rare 'hole punch' clouds captivate Southern California residents
- School bus narrowly escapes large sinkhole in Toronto, Canada
- Beached whale calf found near Pismo Beach, California
- New record for snowfall on Mammoth Mountain, California
- Record snowfall across Southcentral, Alaska
- Heavy snowfall strands more than 300 vehicles in Tottori, Japan
- 100 homes destroyed, airport shut after flooding in Tahiti and Moorea
- Flooding leaves 1 dead in Sicily, evacuations in Calabria, Italy
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Meteor fireball breaks up over Victoria, Australia
- Daytime meteor fireball explodes over Norway
- Twin sonic booms panic residents of Marseille
- Two large sonic booms prompt calls to North Yorkshire police
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Puerto Rico
- American Meteor Society receives 145 reports of meteor fireball over US Midwest and Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks over Brazilian skies
- Two large meteor fireballs caught on camera in northwestern Russia
- Fireball? Nighttime booms, house shaking, red flash in Louisana skies
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- British scientists experiment with recreational narcotic ketamine as treatment for alcohol addiction
- How your mum influences your speed of ageing
- Good Poop! Autism symptoms show improvement from donor viruses in fecal transplants
- Do you suffer from Illness Anxiety Disorder?
- Unsettled science: Trump sets off media firestorm with creation of Vaccine Safety Review Panel
- New study shows vagus nerve stimulation may help addicts overcome addiction
- Researchers: Countries 'grossly underprepared' for infectious disease outbreaks
- Mother put eight-year-old daughter on ketogenic diet to treat her severe epilepsy
- Rare Seoul rat virus sickens 6 people in Illinois, 2 in Wisconsin
- Simple natural remedies to get rid of white tongue and boost your oral health
- Study finds cervical cancer killing women at much higher rate than previously thought
- It does a body good: 20 minutes of exercise can act as anti-inflammatory
- Ignoring vaccine safety questions - are doctors being trained to manipulate patients?
- Simple Green: A 'natural' toxic cleaner?
- More madness in America: Dr. Loren Mosher's Soteria Project and the plot to kill it
- Despite California's strict new vaccination law measles outbreak grows in L.A.'s Orthodox Jewish community
- Toronto: Nearly 200 college students stricken with mystery illness
- Oklahoma State Senator Ervin Yen introduces Mandatory Vaccine Bill for the third year in a row
- Does your doctor know these facts about ADHD & depression?
- Something rotten in Denmark: Why have the rates of brain tumors doubled?
- How Does Personality Affect Your Level of Happiness?
- New study links brain cortex shape to personality traits
- New study shows psychopaths have lower IQs
- The mysteries of hypnosis: Magic time?
- Emotional intelligence: How smart people handle difficult people
- 7 Unconventional Signs You Are A Really Creative Person
- Is Neoliberalism creating an epidemic of mental illness? Wrenching society apart
- Making it a habit to be a grateful human being
- Quantum theory and the afterlife: What happens when we die
- Whether our speech is fast or slow, we say about the same
- Listening with your eyes: One in five people may 'hear' visual movement or flashes of light
- A scientific explanation for why people cling to their political beliefs
- Optimism and a zest for living: Life lessons from centenarians
- Discontinuity effect: Making a major life change can help us break our bad habits
- Political cognitive dissonance and the psychology of soft slavery
- Why freedom without virtue is a dangerous thing
- Daniel Kahneman: How your cognitive biases act like optical illusions
- Ten Steps to Letting Go of Resentment
- Think you're great at multitasking? Surprise - you are probably less efficient and may even be damaging your brain
- Is vengeance really sweet? Researchers uncover the mood-enhancing effects of revenge
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Did a UFO give Uri Geller his supernatural abilities?
- After conducting 6,000 exorcisms, Catholic priest shares his experience
- Peruvian couple 'possessed by demons' snarl like animals as family takes them to church for exorcism
- 'Compelling' live cam video of 'bigfoot family' at Yellowstone divides web
- Mysterious flashing lights speed past ISS - astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with hand'?
- UFO hunter demands inquiry into mysterious black object filmed over Bristol Channel
- Triangle UFO formation in the sky above Gosport in South Hampshire, UK
- Alleged poltergeist phenomena surrounding young girl captured in home security footage
- Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
- Mystery flying object photographed over east England
- Strange 'vibrating boat horn' noise heard across Liverpool, UK
- Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2 year investigation
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
Skywriters emblazon "Trump" in the sky above Sydney, Australia, as approximately 10,000 people take part in an anti-Trump protest
Quote of the Day
George Bush Sr. always said that his concept of government, what he believed in, and how he had operated, was on the Big Lie principle.
- US Navy Lieutenant Commander (Ret.) Al Martin
Recent Comments
On facts and truth "...thereby ultimately consigning whites to minority status..." Is that a fact?! Here's a fact: White Americans today make up...
Is Vaccine Safety as Established a Fact as Gravity? That would be the "Theory of Gravity" that you are referring to ... the one that leads to...
OK HFL "I'll meet you there"--labeling her a "real Feminist" continues the language of divisive thinking and polarizing the issues. "If someone's...
I don't know specifically about Uri Geller's legitimacy, but this article does give me a creepy thought: Did Uri Geller get the Greenbaum...
After Astana peace talks Syrian militants band together to repel al Nusra attacksInfighting between various militant groups in Syria appears to have led to a new alliance. The Islamist group Ahrar Al-Sham says it has merged with six other rebel factions in the northwest of...