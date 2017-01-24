An impressive amount of snowfall has covered our Lake Tahoe ski resort in a beautiful blanket of white. Check out the latest photos!


The average snowfall over the past 45 years through the end of January is 176 inches. As of today, we have 141 more inches than the average and are 180% ahead.

Our season snow total has now climbed to 317" and it's only January 20, 2017!

The average annual snowfall for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is 450 inches. As of January 20, 2017, we are at 70% of average for the entire winter.

The average number of days in a season is 175. We are 57 days into the season (or 33%) and have 70% of average snowfall for the entire winter.

Over the past 45 years, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows' January snowfall has averaged 70 inches. With 212 inches in the first 20 days of 2017, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is already at 305% of the January average.