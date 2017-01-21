Fire in the Sky
Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
Jade Cunningham
WWLTV
Thu, 19 Jan 2017 22:32 UTC
On multiple occasions, a loud 'boom' has been heard, some even reporting the sound follows a flash of pinkish light.
Many who've witnessed it said they haven't the slightest idea what it is or where it's coming from.
"This is more like a deeper boom," said resident Neal Royer.
Some even joke around with their own theories. "Leah thinks it's aliens," said Eric Rucker pointing to his wife as they both chuckled. "Maybe a zombie apocalypse happening across the street." However, all laughing aside, people all over Uptown are asking, what is it?
"I was walking my dogs and I saw behind me that there was some kind of flash and a boom," said Cindy Stein. "It was like a pinkish flash. There were people outside who saw it too saying what they heard or saw."
For weeks a loud 'boom' has rattled quiet neighborhoods at night or early in the morning.
"It was so loud it made you come outside to see if something blew up," said Royer. "Didn't see a thing." The Ruckers said they heard it last month, sometime during the first week of December.
"We were having dinner with our two daughters, probably around 6:30 or 7 p.m.," said Rucker. "It sounded like a bomb went off underneath our house, rattled the whole house and scared everybody. They (our daughters) looked at us like, 'Please tell us everything is okay,' type of look on their face. So they were really frightened too."
"It was the loudest sound I can think of without an actual explosion going off next to your house," said Leah.
They're not alone. Hundreds have posted to Nextdoor.com with questions after they experienced the same thing. "That I know of, nobody's heard what the cause was and we all want to know," said Stein.
There's a lot of speculation as to what it could be. Some say maybe it was a blown transformer, fireworks or even some sort of activity on the river. However, those who've heard the noise say it's too powerful to be any of that. It was very loud, it shook the house," described Royer.
"I've heard a transformer blow up, this was very loud. It felt like it was just over in the air somewhere, like something bursting in the air," described Stein.
Eyewitness News reached out to the Sewerage and Water Board, who said it's not them. According to our partner, Uptown Messenger, the Port of New Orleans said "they had no records of any activity that could have caused such a loud sound." New Orleans Police and Fire Departments both responded to calls, but also found nothing.
New Orleans Police sent a response from the Second District Commander saying:
"We do not have anything on this. We were asked about this in December by The Uptown Messenger at which time we learned our second watch responded to a call about this but did not locate anything. The night watch rank spoke to Harbor Patrol within the same week and it was determined there may have been some containers which may have fallen over on the river port. Since then, we still have not located a cause of any 'boom' sounds."
As residents wait for the mystery to be solved, they're happy it's nothing more than what they're hearing.
"The good thing is we haven't heard of any injuries or anything like that," said Rucker. "Hopefully it's just somebody trying to have fun and scare people."
