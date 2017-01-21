© Sergei Ilnitsky / Reuters



It would take months rather than weeks to organize a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Peskov added that no negotiations between Moscow and Washington on the matter were underway, but this may change once Trump and Putin have a phone conversation in the near future.He added that whenever the meeting happens, "Putin would be ready."Many critics of Trump worry about a possible departure from former President Barack Obama's guarded policy towards Russia, with some even accusing him of being in cahoots with the Kremlin.During his election campaign, Trump said he would work with Moscow and join forces to deal with global issues like the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL). Putin said he was hopeful for a thaw in relations, but would wait for Trump to implement his policies rather than making premature judgments.