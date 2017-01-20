© Trigtent



Donald Trump is right to say America's NATO allies aren't paying their fair share. But, to the delight of the arms industry, that may be changing.



Trump himself is the change-maker. He reaffirmed his skepticism about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and his readiness to make deals with Russia, in European media interviews published last weekend. Trump isn't famous for his policy consistency, but those positions have held fairly steady — leaving European leaders wondering whether they can still rely on the American security umbrella.

"Let's not fool ourselves," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week. "There is no infinite guarantee."

So Merkel's Germany, and many other European nations, are boosting military budgets. The plans predate Trump, and under NATO rules they should've been carried out long ago. The alliance expects its members to spend 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense. But it's no secret that most of them don't. The shortfall added up to about $121 billion last year at 2010 prices, according to Bloomberg calculations based on NATO country estimates.