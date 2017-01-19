A Martin County beach will reopen for swimming Saturday after a lifeguard was bitten Friday by a shark.Martin County Fire Rescue says a lifeguard paddling in the ocean at Jensen Beach was bitten in the hand this morning.He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.An avid beach visitor says sharks in this area right now are common."This is the time of year to be coming in. Let's say they're the unwanted snowbirds or the unwanted tourists," said Robert Gramer.The University of Florida says Martin County is the 5th county in the state for unprovoked shark attacks.