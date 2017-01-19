© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin



In late December, Chinese Ambassador to Syria Qi Qianjin said that China planned to continue providing humanitarian and political support to civil-war-torn Syria.Syrian government forces have been fighting against multiple opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh, which is banned in Russia and a range of other states) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front. The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011.