The Chinese ministry also called on "relevant parties" in the US to recognize the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue in a statement that came as a response to the remarks Trump made in the interview with the Wall Street Journal.In an hour-long interview on Friday, Trump said that he may consider ending the long-standing agreement with China on relations with Taiwan. "Everything is under negotiation, including 'one China,'" Trump said during the interview.After winning the presidential election, Trump received a call from Taiwan's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, who congratulated him on the victory. He then thanked Ing-wen for the congratulations, thus sparking an angry reaction from China.China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, told reporters at that time that "the one-China principle is the cornerstone of the healthy development of [Sino-US] relations, and we do not want any interference or destruction of this political foundation."The US acknowledged Taiwan as part of 'one China' in 1979, although it continues to maintain relations with Taiwan.