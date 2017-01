© Reuters/Heidi Levine



The conviction of Azaria for what would be a clearly documented war crime has helped Israel avoid a possible ICC investigation into the matter

The documented case of the Israeli soldier shooting and killing an injured Palestinian youth in March 2016 in HebronThe Hague-based ICC is authorized to look into violations of international humanitarian law in areas under its mandate.on April 1, 2015, after Palestine was accepted as a full member of the court.The ICC doesn't indict governments or organizations, butif there is a strong case for indictment.A video taken by a human rights activistIt was not the first time that an Israeli soldier had shot a Palestinian in violation of international law, or even in violation of his own military's rules of engagement, which specify that soldiers are not allowed to open fire unless their lives are in danger.Amnesty International (AI) has shone a light on this issue, documenting that Israeli soldiers often carry out "unlawful" killings that amount to war crimes. In September 2016, AI sent a memo to the Israeli government noting that inEarlier, in a 2014 report, Trigger-happy: Israel's Use of Excessive Force in the West Bank, AI documentedWhen the Israeli army prosecutor. Even before the Azaria case, the Jerusalem Post had reported that theof possible war crimes committed during the 2014 Gaza war. The Palestinian government and human rights organizations have supplied the ICC with information documenting alleged war crimes committed during that conflict. The ICCwith the information.Anis Fawzi Qasim, a leading Palestinian expert on international law, told Al-Monitor that"International law is very clear in thatbefore holding violators responsible," he explained.Qasim, also editor of the Palestinian Year Book on International Law, said that anhe said. "This is consideredand therefore it is impossible to try him again."The Rome Statute is clear, Qasim said, adding, "The rule against double jeopardy has long been considered an important protection for accused persons and an essential element of the right to a fair trial." Qasim said the ICC only intervenes where it is convinced that a local government has not conducted a proper investigation and trial. According to the court's protocols , "The ICC does not replace national criminal justice systems; rather it complements them. It can investigate and, where warranted, prosecute and try individualsThe Palestinian Maan News Agency reported Jan. 4 thatwith Azaria's conviction and plans to pursue the case with the ICC. A spokesperson for the family expressed outrage that the "murderer" of their son wassaying they wouldjust like other cases of criminal acts carried out by Israeli forces and settlers against our people." The family wanted Azaria to be tried for murder, according to Maan.Human Rights Watch reported that the problem of unjustified killings is much bigger than one individual soldier and is related to"It's not just about potentially rogue soldiers, but also aboutthe organization charged in a Jan. 2 report documenting the many cases of Israeli officials supporting extrajudicial killings of Palestinians.It is unclear whether talk of a possible Israeli pardon of the convicted soldier will weaken the Israeli war crimes case.Qasim does not believe a pardon would lead the ICC to investigate in this particular case.he explained. "It might be taken because a president finds that such a decision is important for political considerations."have expressed opposition to a possible pardon, saying it would amount to granting, but it is too early to determine whether the conviction represents a change in attitude in Israel toward trigger-happy soldiers. The case will increase Palestinian, Israeli and international efforts in documenting such abuses and ensuring that sufficient proof is available to convict in such instances, but a much bigger question remains:the main cause of almost daily violations of international humanitarian law? Legal and political efforts must not be restricted to individual acts, but extended to the decades-long problem of occupation and settlement , which are causing the daily confrontations.