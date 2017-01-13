© International Solidarity Movement



has told RT he and his family have facedfrom Israeli nationalists since he made the video public."When I heard the last gunshot, which, as it turned out, hit Abdel Fattah Al-Sharif in the head - I got scared. But I thought it was very important to spread this video in the media. I handed it over to rights groups, including the B'Tselem organization," Imad Abushamsiya told RT. "But from that day on now my family and I are living in constant fear - we have received numerous threats from Israeli nationalists," he added, stating that through social media he now constantly receives pictures with phrases likeI have, in which I was threatened and told to leave the district," Imad, who lives with his family in the West Bank city of Hebron, said.The activist filmed the gruesome video of the fatal incident, which took place outside his home in Hebron onImad heard gunshots and went outside to witness theIn the video the alleged attacker,who had already been incapacitated, lies wounded on the road while an injured soldier is taken away by ambulance. The footage shows al-Sharif moving his head from side to side as soldiers, medics and settlers crowd around, making no attempt to help.Graphic content:Imad's footage wasIt was then picked up by news outlets around the globe within hours,During this time, Azaria was both praised as a national hero and vilified as a cold-blooded killer.Last week an Israeli military tribunalThe judges found the troop was avenging his colleague, not keeping order, and stated that"I feel good, it is fair [Azaria's conviction on manslaughter charges], this is an achievement of the court that they condemned the soldier," Abdel Fattah's father, Yousri al-Sharif, told the press when commenting on the verdict.Azaria now faces up to 20 years in prison, although legal experts expect a much lighter term.Israeli nationalists condemned the guilty verdict, staging protests outside the courtrooms, with"IDF soldiers are our sons and daughters and must remain above any controversy," Netanyahu wrote in Hebrew on Facebook.Since the conflict in the area escalated in recent months,Israeli authorities claim these killings happened when Palestinians were attempting attacks, but humanitarian groups and the United Nations have repeatedly raised concerns over excessive use of force by IDF soldiers.