Deep snow and sleet make conditions extremely treacherous for drivers all over the countryScotland's roads descended into chaos today after heavy blizzards battered the country - causing a series of nasty crashes.The dangerous whiteout arrived this morning swamping Lanarkshire before sweeping across the rest of the west of Scotland.A jackknifed tanker blocked the A9 near Newtonmore this morning, while a second lorry which crashed near Dunblane overnight also obstructed the route.There was a crash on the A9 at around 8am near the Trentham Hotel in Dornoch.A car was left smashed up after it skidded into a lamppost in Lugton earlier today and another motor was spotted in a ditch on the roadside in Ayrshire.Meanwhile a driver managed to plough through a hedge off of a main road close to Gateside, in Beith.Police Scotland confirmed no one was injured in the incident and recovery of the vehicles is being arranged.The extreme weather conditions also left Sir Chris Hoy needing help during his commute today.Luckily a gritter driver was on hand to pick up the Olympian as his car went off-road in Dumfries and Galloway.Gritter driver Stevie went beyond usual duties and picked up @chrishoy from the side of the at Greenhill Stairs after his car went off road pic.twitter.com/t3OA11yKwi— D&G Council (@dgcouncil) January 12, 2017Yesterday we told how commuters faced rush hour chaos when a lorry overturned on the Forth Road Bridge as gale-force winds battered the country and left homes without power.The crossing was shut in both directions after the HGV toppled over and smashed into the central reservation at 2am.Cops later confirmed a driver had charged in connection with the incident.A police spokesman said: "A 54-year-old man has been charged following a collision on the Forth Road Bridge at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday."A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."