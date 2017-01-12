© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

Russia fears that the results of a probe into the Malaysian airliner's crash over eastern Ukraine in 2014 may be censored and may fail to reach the public at large, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.The Russian diplomat made this statement afterAccording to the spokeswoman, the plane's debris "is still there, at the tragedy site, and it is not being investigated by a joint investigative group led by the Dutch Prosecutor's Office.""We have spoken for more than two years since the tragedy date that very important fragments of the plane's wreckage were not taken out so that the investigative group could work on them," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said."Now this has also been found out by journalists of the country, which has assumed the basic work under this investigation.. Such fears exist and I hope this won't take place," the Russian diplomat said.," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said."There are obvious fears that their activity may indeed be recognized as not quite efficient and now the Dutch side is ready to put on restraining folds on its journalists who are just trying to learn the truth and perform their professional duty," the Russian diplomat said.