It's a snow report that would inevitably make any powder hound salivate:It's a lot of snow - so much snow, in fact, that Monarch Mountain is the second ski resort in two days to say it can't open due to too much of that white powder."Monarch Pass is closed all night for avalanche control, preventing Monarch Mountain maintenance, food service and grooming crews from reaching the mountain," the resort wrote on Facebook Tuesday. "Stay tuned for information on status and conditions for tomorrow, Jan. 11."The resort was reopened Wednesday, with another 6 inches of snow. They've gotten 26 inches of new snow in the last 48 hours, putting their mid-mountain base at 87 inches.Photos shared on Monarch's Facebook page show heavy drifts of snow at the resort.Monarch Mountain joins Crested Butte in having a very, very unique problem.. On Tuesday, they tweeted they were working on getting everything back open. They're now back open with some of the best conditions in years!Arapahoe Basin also closed on Tuesday and part of the day on Wednesday, but reopened Wednesday afternoon.