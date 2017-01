Eight years ago the world was on the brink of a grand celebration: the inauguration of a brilliant and charismatic black president of the United States of America. Today we are on the edge of an abyss: the installation of a mendacious and cathartic white president who will replace him.Ralph Waldo Emerson and Herman Melville - the two great public intellectuals of 19th-century America - wrestled with similar questions and reached the same conclusion as Heraclitus:("sow a character and you reap a destiny").We are rooted in market-driven brands that shun integrity and profit-driven policies that trump public goods. Our "post-integrity" and "post-truth" world is suffocated by entertaining brands and money-making activities that have little or nothing to do with truth, integrity or the long-term survival of the planet.And those Obama cheerleaders who refused to make him accountable bear some responsibility.A few of us begged and pleaded with Obama to break with the Wall Street priorities and bail out Main Street. But he followed the advice of his "smart" neoliberal advisers to bail out Wall Street. In March 2009, Obama met with Wall Street leaders. He proclaimed:We called for the accountability of US torturers of innocent Muslims and the transparency of US drone strikes killing innocent civilians. Obama's administration told us no civilians had been killed. And then we were told a few had been killed. And then told maybe 65 or so had been killed . Yet when an American civilian, Warren Weinstein, was killed in 2015 there was an immediate press conference with deep apologies and financial compensation We hit the streets again with Black Lives Matter and other groups and went to jail for protesting against police killing black youth. We protested when the Israeli Defense Forces killed more than 2,000 Palestinians (including 550 children ) in 50 days. Yet Obama replied with words about the difficult plight of police officers, department investigations (with no police going to jail) and the additional $225m in financial support of the Israeli army.In addition, Obama's education policy unleashed more market forces that closed hundreds of public schools for charter ones.Labor insurgencies in Wisconsin, Seattle and Chicago (vigorously opposed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a close confidant of Obama) were passed over in silence.In 2009, Obama called New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg an "outstanding mayor". Yet he overlooked the fact that more than 4 million people were stopped-and-frisked under Bloomberg's watch. Along with Carl Dix and others, I sat in a jail two years later for protesting these very same policies that Obama ignored when praising Bloomberg.And Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, Jeffrey Sterling and other truth-tellers were demonized just as the crimes they exposed were hardly mentioned.But it remained a market-based policy, created by the conservative Heritage Foundation and first pioneered by Mitt Romney in Massachusetts.And as deporter-in-chief - nearly 2.5 million immigrants were deported under his watch - Obama policies prefigure Trump's barbaric plans.Bernie Sanders gallantly tried to generate a leftwing populism but he was crushed by Clinton and Obama in the unfair Democratic party primaries.All the while, we are seeing a wholesale eclipse of truth and integrity in the name of the Trump brand, facilitated by the profit-hungry corporate media.What a sad legacy for our hope and change candidate - even as we warriors go down swinging in the fading names of truth and justice.