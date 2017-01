Specifically, the Soros campaign seeks to overturn this amendment to allow access to abortion,

George Soros has his eye on the Emerald Isle as the launching point for a bold new crusade against life."With one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world, a win there [Ireland] could impact other strongly Catholic countries in Europe, such as Poland, and provide much needed proof that change is possible, even in highly conservative places," a Soros campaign document stated.Reflecting the will of the people, thewas added to the Irish Constitution in 1983 stating,the Catholic News Agency reports.There have been rallies in Dublin and among expatriate populations seeking a referendum to overturn Irish abortion laws, according to the Independent . However, the flavor changes when the pressure comes from international influences rather than the home front.Cora Sherlock, deputy chairperson of the Ireland group the Pro-Life Campaign, told the Catholic News Agency.though exceptions are granted in the rare circumstance of the mother's health being endangered, according to the Irish Family Planning Association (IFRA). Rape, incest and congenital diseases are not valid reasons for an abortion under Irish law.With such restrictions, it is believed that 5,000 women annually seek abortion abroad, according to the IFRA.Time reports that more than 5,000 women turn to the internet to try to access the abortion medications in spite of the stringent laws in their home country.Sherlock continued in her report to the Catholic News Agency."Thousands of Irish citizens are alive today thanks to this law," Sherlock elaborated.However,According to documents from his organization,according to the Catholic News Agency. Soros appears to be content to not only systematically dismantle moral law and order regarding the right to life in the United States and most recently, Ireland,