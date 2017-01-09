Multiple Jewish community centers in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Tennessee have been evacuated due to bomb threats.The first threat was called in to the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Florida around 10:45 local time on Monday morning. Within two hours, similar threats were called in to at least two other JCCs in Florida, including one in neighboring Miami, as well as centers in Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia, South Carolina; Wilmington, Delaware; Tenafly, New Jersey; and Rockville, Maryland.In Britain, bomb threats were made to schools in three London neighborhoods on Monday morning. Nearby, non-Jewish schools were also placed on lockdown while police investigated. Police determined the calls were hoaxes; however, the Community Security Trust, an organization that provides physical protection to Britain's Jews, alerted all Jewish schools in the country, the Jewish Chronicle reported.Federal law enforcement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the FBI are assisting local authorities at the various US locations. It is unclear if the bomb threats are linked in any way.