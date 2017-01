The US Air Force (USAF) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) related to its efforts to field a laser-based self-protection system for its tactical combat aircraft.The laser will be housed in a supersonic flight-capable pod to be developed under the Laser Pod Research and Development (LPRD) contract.The RFP, posted by the Air Force Research Laboratory, Directed Energy Directorate, Laser Division (AFRL/RDL) on the Federal Business Opportunities (FedBizOpps) website on 5 January, seeks research proposals for the service's Laser Advancements for Next-generation Compact Environments (LANCE) project, which is geared at integrating a defensive laser weapon aboard current and future fighter-sized aircraft.The objective of LANCE is to perform research and development activities necessary to design, fabricate, and deliver a reliable, ruggedised high-power laser (with excellent beam quality and compact design) for integration within an aerodynamic integrating structure for use during flight testing on tactical aircraft for self-defence research during Phase II of the Self-protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD) Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD)High-power laser capabilities will be demonstrated during Phase II of the SHiELD ATD. The specific objectives of the laser subsystem are to:1) develop/enhance innovative state-of-the-art laser designs, fabrication techniques, and operating approaches;2) design/build a compact, ruggedized high-power laser that minimizes beam quality degradation under the stressing flight conditions of high performance tactical aircraft;3) quantify performance of the subsystem to include key laser parameters (e.g. laser output power, electrical-to-optical efficiency, power stability, beam jitter, power in the bucket) under representative flight conditions; and4) support integration of the laser subsystem within SHiELD's aerodynamic integrated structure while maintaining laser performance during test and demonstration.Successful execution requires:o Develop, design, build, and test a high-power laser capable of fulfilling technical objectives, which include:o Anticipated laser Size, Weight and Power (SWAP) that meets allocated size and weight limits for the SHiELD aerodynamic integrated pod-like structure.o Architecture compatible with integration and operation at altitude with minimum amount of environmental conditioning or protection (thermal, atmospheric pressure).o Architecture compatible with operation during aircraft tactical maneuvers (orientation to g-load, level of sustained g-load, vibration).o Technologies expected to be matureable to technology readiness level (TRL) 6 or higher by 2021.Detailed identification of the crucial laser subsystem components selected for design, based on:o Coupled understanding and modeling of structural, mechanical, electrical, optical, and thermal environment within the laser subsystem.o Analysis techniques following a structured methodology capable of accurately predicting laser system performance.o Analysis of crucial components to determine points during operation when components are most vulnerable and essential to system performance.