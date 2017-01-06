© Susana Vera / Reuters

Stalkers are to face a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail after the government bowed to pressure from a cross-party campaign to better protect victims.The Tory government had previously said five-year sentences were sufficient for the worst stalkers, but were defeated by Labour and crossbench peers in a key vote in the House of Lords just before Christmas.A total of 194 people were convicted of stalking in 2015. The average custodial sentence was just over a year at 14.1 months, according to the Telegraph.Announcing the reforms, Justice Minister Sam Gyimah said stalkers "torment their victims and can make everyday life almost unbearable."We are doubling the maximum sentences available to the courts so these awful crimes can be properly punished."We are also working across the criminal justice system to ensure mental health issues associated with these crimes are properly addressed."