© Jorge Silva / Reuters

A prestigious UK university has introduced 'trigger warnings' into its theology course over fears students may be distressed when studying the crucifixion of Jesus.The University of Glasgow introduced the warnings for students taking a class called Creation to Apocalypse: Introduction to the Bible (Level 1).The Telegraph reports that in one lecture about Jesus, the University of Glasgow warned students it "contains graphic scenes of the crucifixion."Students were told such images would be would be flagged up to them beforehand.Stirling University, also in Scotland, has warned archaeology students they would be shown an image of a well-preserved archaeological body, in case they found it "a bit gruesome."It also told students on its gender studies course: "We cannot anticipate or exclude the possibility that you may encounter material which is triggering [ie, which can trigger a negative reaction] and we urge that you take all necessary precautions to look after yourself in and around the program."A spokesman for the University of Glasgow defended the policy."We have an absolute duty of care to all of our students and where it is felt course material may cause potential upset or concern warnings may be given," he told the Telegraph.Forensic science students at Strathclyde University have been given a "verbal warning at the beginning of some lectures where sensitive images, involving blood patterns, crime scenes and bodies are in the presentation."