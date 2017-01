© Joshua Roberts / Reuters



A constitutional amendment limiting the amount of time Congress members can hold office has been introduced by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Ron DeSantis of Florida, both Republicans. But they'd be off limits, as would all others currently in federal legislative elected office.Former Rep. John Dingell (D-Michigan) held his seat in the House for 60 years before leaving in January 2015. The late Senator Robert Byrd (D-West Virginia) died while in his 51st year in the upper chamber. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) is the longest serving senator currently in office, having begun his first term in 1975. But the new bill proposed on Tuesday by Cruz and DeSantis could limit such long political careers.The amendment seeks to limit senators to two six-year terms and House of Representatives members to three two-year terms.Cruz said in a statement.However, Cruz's plan to fix DCaccording to the text that reads, "SECTION 3. No term beginning before the date of the ratification of this article shall be taken into account in determining eligibility for election or appointment under this article."While it is possible that the amendment could be ratified before Cruz and DeSantis run for reelection in 2018 - Cruz has filed paperwork to run for reelection, DeSantis has not - it is unlikelyincluding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who told reporters, "We have term limits — they're called elections."Therefore, if the amendment is passed after Cruz and DeSantis run for office, rendering the point for congressional terms moot for existing members. Cruz and DeSantis would already be in office by the time the amendment is ratified, meaningFor Cruz, this situation would have especially low stakes, because should he win his 2018 bid for reelection, the term limits would not become an issue until his 2024 reelection, should he decide to run again. Another two terms in office would bring him up to being 65 years old, when he would qualify for a retirement pension from Congress.