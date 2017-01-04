© Medyan Dairieh / ZUMAPRESS.com / Global Look Press
The US-led international coalition did not bomb oil production facilities captured by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) militants in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov has stated.

"Miraculously, only oil fields, captured by ISIS allowing the militants to earn tens of millions of dollars every month on illegal oil sales and recruit mercenaries from all over the world, did not come under the US bombardment," Konashenkov said.

CIA Director John Brennan stated earlier that Russia is using a "scorched-earth policy" in Syria.

"What the Russians have done in Syria in terms of some of the scorched-earth policy that they have pursued that have led to devastation and thousands upon thousands of innocent deaths, that's not something that the United States would ever do in any of these military conflicts," Brennan told PBS on Tuesday.