The Story of Mental Illness: Dependency, Struggle, and Hopelessness

124 Flames Extinguished

What if they knew there was another way?

If you felt like you were being aggressively and relentlessly chased by a menacing stranger, then as you approach the edge, jumping off of a cliff might seem like your only option. But what if the person chasing you was trying to tell you something you needed to know?What if you completely misunderstood the circumstances leading to your fear and act of self-sacrifice. What if there was another version of the story that, had you known it, could have shifted you immediately into a space of relief, gratitude, and clarity.Millions of people, the world over have bought into a story of mental illness . That it is an inherited disease, a chemical imbalance , that they will struggle with for life, requiring active pharmaceutical management as the only legitimate treatment option.As these people bump up against the glass ceiling of conventional treatment, they may learn, first hand, that there is no magic pill, as they encounter the bind of limited efficacy coupled with an inability to easily discontinue medication . Patients are labeled "treatment resistant" when medication after medication inexplicably fails sending them, repeatedly, through the revolving door of the hospital system. They are stripped of their civil liberties, mandated treatment, and even injected against their will like my patient Robin Is this just the nature of mental illness?You heard me right.I'm about to tell you about a place on this planet where euthanasia is offered to those with a diagnosis of mental or behavioral disorders.Presented to Parliament on October 7th, the biennial report from Belgium's Federal Commission on the Control and Evaluation of Euthanasia confirms thatLethal injections were administered, upon the request of 5 non-terminally ill people with schizophrenia, 5 with autism, 8 with bipolar disorder, 29 with dementia, and 39 with depression, according to the report.Belgium legalized euthanasia in 2002 for patient suffering "unbearably" from terminal or non-terminal conditions that are considered "untreatable". Accordingly, requests may be fulfilled within one month.I used to believe in euthanasia.I thought it was short-sighted and cruel to force people to endure their tragically slow decline in health simply for the sake of appearances. To support the commitment that conventional medicine upholds to "never quit." Are people meant to be kept alive at all costs?I used to think they should be allowed to die, with dignity, if their condition was hopeless.With the right tools and the right mindset, the body is capable of negentropic feats of healing.The failures of psychiatry are only a source of hopelessness if you don't believe there's another version of the story, another way, and a deep meaning to your struggle.