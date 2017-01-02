© AFP 2016/ MOHAMED EL-SHAHED



Former Secretary-General of Egypt's State Council Wael Shalaby committed suicide, while in custody amid corruption charges, local media reported Monday.within the framework of investigation on corruption activities, the Ahram Online news website reported, citing a source at Egypt's State Security Prosecution.According to the media outlet, Gamal Laban, yet another high-ranking official of the State Council, responsible for procurement issues, was also detained and charged with taking bribes in December 2016.