Puppet Masters
Iraqi PM Abadi says 3 more months needed to 'eliminate' ISIS in Iraq as Mosul op stalls
RT
Wed, 28 Dec 2016 09:25 UTC
"Conditions indicate that Iraq needs three months to eliminate Daesh [ISIS]," Iraqi TV quoted Abadi as saying on Tuesday following a government meeting in Baghdad.
The previous estimates by Abadi suggested that the northern Iraqi city, which has been held by IS since June 2014, would be liberated by the end of 2016. However, after having rapidly gained ground at approaches to Mosul in October, the Iraqi forces have since slowed down as they entered the city.
Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of the coalition forces battling Islamic State in Iraq, told the Daily Beast on Monday that the coalition may need as much as two years to rout IS from its two self-proclaimed capitals of Mosul, in northern Iraq, and Raqqa in Syria.
Referring to the Mosul campaign, Townsend said that during a past week the Iraqi forces have halted their advance further into the city to take a much-needed respite and replenish resources. He claimed that Iraqi senior military officials are reluctant to admit that the offensive is not going as fast as they hoped.
"People need to rest. They need to assess how things are going because they are not going as fast as we thought," Townsend said.
Reuters cited a US commander on the ground as saying that the Iraqi army is poised to restart the operation in the coming days in which the US troops are expected to move closer to the battleground frontline inside the city.
Earlier, it was reported that over 5,000 US troops deployed in Iraq have been embedding with other coalition forces engaged in the Operation Inherent Resolve on the frontlines, including in Mosul.
At the same time, the US has repeatedly denied that the American forces are going to take on a combat role in Mosul, arguing that it will be limited to "training, advising and assisting."
"Right now, positioning forces and positioning men and equipment into the interior of east Mosul... it's going to happen in the next several days," Lieutenant Colonel Stuart James told the agency on Monday.
Reacting to Townsend's comments on the offensive's timeline, Abadi called the forecast "very pessimistic," saying that it underestimates the potential of Iraqi forces.
"The Americans were very pessimistic. They used to talk about a really long period, but the remarkable successes achieved by our brave and heroic fighters reduced that. I foresee that in Iraq it will take three months," he said, as cited by Reuters. At the same time, Abadi stated that the general's estimate might be true for Syria and that indeed two years will be needed to get rid of Islamic State cells there.
The efforts to liberate Mosul have been severely hampered by the terrorists' widespread use of civilians as human shields.
According to Townsend, "a fighter walking out of a building will hold a child over his head so we can see him through ISR until he reaches another building."
It is estimated that some 1.5 million civilians may still be trapped inside the city, unable to flee out of fear they will face executions. On Tuesday, the coalition forces attempted to impede militants' movements inside the city destroying the bridge connecting western and eastern parts in a bombing raid.
Comment: See also: Why has the operation to free ISIS-held Mosul stalled
the reason for the phantasmical amount of weapons the US is now selling to Iraq?
the wrangling in Syria was actually about two different agendas. The Syrian government has not recognized the so-called 'independent' states in Northern Syria and the Russians and the US squared off on the issue of a Iraqi oil line to the Med thru the 'independent' states.
Aleppo it appeared was central to this issue.
Now that there is no fallen Aleppo, it will take years to 'liberate' Mosul---4 years probably. I suspect the 'elite' first strike force will be decimated and that 'surprise' will cause a halt and a long term rebuilding to coincide with yet another try at toppling Aleppo. The actual Aleppo 'war' was to keep the focus off of the ROJAVA situation. [Link]
Once the Iran, Turkey, and Syrian interests finish the Russian pipeline thru the 'independent' Syrian states to the Med, this crazy war will become moot.