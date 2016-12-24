They look like stars, but stars aren't that bright and don't turn on like someone flipped a switch.
Here's is video that has a lot of WTF's in it without using the acronym, so if your kids are watching, you might want to mute it.
Comment: From his Facebook page Sean Mckenna writes on December 19 at 5:25pm:
I apologize for the foul language. I filmed whatever it was this evening facing due west over Buxton, Maine from my rear bedroom window which over looks a pond in my backyard. I opened the window to eliminate any reflection. Some have mentioned seeing a "wave effect" in the video resembling distortion similar to filming a TV screen with a cell phone. If you look closely, that is the window screen moving as I pan the phone to follow the lights.
I noticed one single bright light phase in and out of my peripheral. Then I saw a second one a minute later, so I grabbed my phone and caught this. Winds at the time we're blowing SSW. These were heading east, eliminating Chinese lanterns. It lasted just over a minute. I hurried outside to film them from my front porch but they had already phased out for the most part except for a straggler or two.
FAA/ANG reports rule out drones, night jumping/sky diving, military flares, and a Russian satellite re-entering the atmosphere, which was reported off the coast of Massachusetts, not over Southern, Maine. Wind rules out Chinese lanterns. I suggest doing research to compare videos. YouTube has a plethora of videos for comparison. Search Chinese lanterns, meteors, etc.
I'm not concluding extraterrestrial life. It could have been a undiscovered naturally occurring phenomenon, ball lighting, earth lights, atmosphere plasma, etc.
Other witnesses have come forward including a neighboring town clerk and an off duty police officer among many others whom also observed the phenomenon.
Skeptics welcome, we are all entitled to our opinions. If you saw it please report it to Mufon or Nuforc and shoot me a message. Thanks for looking