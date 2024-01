© Unknown



References:

The group that murdered 25,000 Palestinians in Gaza is not representative of Jews in general.Thierry Meyssan traces the history of the "revisionist Zionists" from Vladimyr Ze'ev Jabotinsky to Benjamin Netanyahu.Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, receiving an honorary doctorate in Valadolid, declared:which it attacked by surprise on October 7,He asserted that enemies of Jews can be supported by other Jews, Benjamin Netanyahu in particular. He rejected the communitarian reading of history and examined personal responsibilities.This narrative shift was made possible by the UK's exit from the European Union four years ago.yet today he is free to say what's on his mind. He didn't mention Hamas's links with thewhose "Palestinian branch" the organization claims to be, or withthe British secret service. He simply suggested withdrawing from the mess.Gradually, the veil is being torn away. A historical reminder is in order here.They take place mainly during the Cold War, when the West turned a blind eye to the crimes it needed, butIn 1915, the British Jewish Home Secretary, Herbert Samuel, wrote a memorandum on the Future of Palestine. He wanted to create a Jewish state, but a small one so that it "could not be large enough to defend itself". In this way, the Jewish diaspora would serve the long-term interests of the British Empire.He tried unsuccessfully to convince the, to create a Jewish state in Palestine at the end of the World War. However, following Herbert Samuel's meeting with Mark Sykes, just after the conclusion of the Sykes-Picot-Sazonov Agreements on the colonial division of the Middle East, the two men pursued the project, gaining the support of "Protestant Nonconformists" (today we would say "Christian Zionists"), including the newAt the same time, Protestant Nonconformists, through U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, persuaded President Woodrow Wilson to support their project.Also during the First World War, during the Russian Revolution, Herbert Samuel proposed integrating Jews from the former Russian Empire fleeing the new regime into a special unit,who imagined that a Jewish state in Palestine could be his post-war reward. Herbert Samuel entrusted him with recruiting soldiers from among Russian émigrés. Among them was the PoleHerbert Samuel's own son. They distinguished themselves in the lost battle against the Ottomans at Gallipoli.At the end of the war, the fascist Jabotinsky demanded a state as his due, but the British had no desire to part with their Palestinian colony. So they stuck to their commitment to a "national home", and nothing more.London restored order by arresting fanatics, jihadists and Jews alike. Jabotinsky, at whose home an arsenal was discovered, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.However, David Lloyd George's "Protestant Nonconformist" government appointedUpon his arrival in Jerusalem, he pardoned and released his friend Jabotinsky. He then appointed the anti-Semite and future Reich collaboratorJabotinsky and Petlioura signed a secret agreement to carve out a place for themselves in the lands of the Bolsheviks in the East and Nestor Makhno's anarchists in the South (). Petliura was a fierce anti-Semite, and his men were used to massacring Jewish families and villages in their own country. Petlioura was the protector of the Ukrainian "integral nationalists" and their mentor, 1 ].When word spread that Jabotinsky had formed an alliance with "Jew-killers", the World Zionist Organization summoned him for an explanation. But he preferred to resign his community office rather than answer questions.(mainly present in the Polish and Latvian diaspora). He turned away from the British Empire and became enthusiastic about Fascist Italy. He set up a military academy for the Betar near Rome, with the support of duce Benito Mussolini.In 1936, Jabotinsky devised anHe won the support of the Polish head of state, Marshal Józef Piłsudski, and his foreign minister, Józef Beck. But also that of the Hungarian regent, Admiral Miklós Horthy, not forgetting that of the Romanian prime minister, Gheorghe Tătărescu.however, because the Jews of Central and Eastern Europe were frightened by Jabotinsky's allies, and because the British Empire opposed mass emigration to Palestine. In the end, Chaim Weizmann, then president of the World Zionist Organization, assured thatto deport the Jews to Madagascar.According to him, by refusing his evacuation plan, the Diaspora would provoke a surge of violence against it.In 1939, Jabotinsky drew up a plan for an uprising of the Jews of Palestine against the British Empire, which he sent to the local section of the "Revisionist Zionists", theWorld War II postponed this project.father of Benjamin Netanyahu.During the war, Vladimir Jabotinsky and Benzion Netanyahu were visited by a. He was also a Jewish fascist. He had been forced to leave Germany because of Nazi anti-Semitism, but remained a staunch fascist.He created his own school of thought, assuring his few disciples after the Second World War that the only way for Jews to prevent another Shoah was to create their own dictatorship.the man who today stands behind Benjamin Netanyahu and financed his "reform of institutions" this summer.Vladimir Jabotinsky died in New York in 1940. David Ben-Gurion opposed the transfer of his ashes to Israel, but in 1964, Israel's Prime Minister, the Ukrainian Levi Eshkol, authorized it.After World War II, thefor restricting Jewish emigration to Palestine. Under the command of the future Prime Minister, the Byelorussian Menachem Beguin, they organizedJewish and Arab, in order to form a bi-national state. Taking advantage of the slowness of the intergovernmental organization,The Arab states reacted by taking up arms, while Jewish militias beganConcerned by these rapid developments, the General Assembly sent ato demarcate the two federated states. But on September 17, 1948, other "revisionist Zionists" belonging to the Lehi (known as the "Stern Group"), under the command of another future prime minister, the Byelorussian Yitzhak Shamir, assassinated him. They were all convicted by an Israeli court.The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Moshe Shertok (or Sharett), wrote to the General Assembly requesting Israel's membership of the United Nations. He declared:Under these express conditions,In the days that followed, Yehoshua Cohen, Count Bernadotte's assassin, was discreetly released. He became the bodyguard of Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion.the foreign secret service of the new state. Without informing his superiors,Then, in 1979, while negotiating the Camp David Accords with Egypt, he moved the men he had sent to Iran to the Congo. Probably with the support of the US CIA,He went there to check them out.As part of the Cold War, Yitzhak Shamir also helped the Taiwanese dictatorship [ 3 ]. 4 ].He forged alliances with South Africa [ 5 ].In this vein, he had Israel finance the research of President Pieter Botha's personal physician, Dr. Wouter Basson. 6 ]) [ 7 ].One crime leading to another, he also supported Rhodesia [ 8 ] and the fight against the independence of the Portuguese colonies of Mozambique and Angola.Yitzhak Shamir became close to the dictatorship ofHe not only supplied him with weapons, but also supervised his secret police. He set up a computer institute to monitor water and electricity consumption, enabling him to detect and locate clandestine activities.so as to make them work and keep an eye on them without having to carry out agrarian reform.Relations between Israel and the United States regarding the Guatemalan experiment were channeled through the StraussianThroughout the Cold War, the "revisionist Zionists" did not act in the interests of the Western camp; they used the opportunities presented to them to do what Vladimir Ze'ev Jabotinsky had always done: exercise power by force with no regard for anyone else.At the end of the Cold War, President Bush Sr. convened the Madrid Conference to finally resolve the Israeli-Palestinian question. During the conference, the Israeli delegation,demanded the repeal of UN General Assembly resolution 3379 [ 10 ] before any further discussions could take place. This states that"With an open heart, we call on Arab leaders to take the courageous step and respond to our outstretched hand in peace", declaims Shamir, grandiloquently. Anxious to reach an agreement, the General Assembly complied. But, deceiving its interlocutors,Before concluding, I'd like to say a few words about today's personalities.The alliance of Ukrainian "revisionist Zionists" and "integral nationalists" was reformed with the dissolution of the Soviet Union.while financing the integral nationalist militias that besieged and bombarded the Russian-speaking Ukrainian populations of the Donbass. Refuznik Natan Sharansky, a former minister under Ariel Sharon, organized meetings between Jewish world figures and the Ukrainian president's cabinet.On July 19, 2018, on the initiative of "revisionist Zionists", the Knesset passed a law proclaiming Israel as a "Jewish state", with Hebrew as its sole official language and unified Jerusalem as its capital. Jewish settlements in Palestinian territory were deemed to be in the "national interest".Four years later,Members of his party launched an attack on the West Bank village of Huwara in February 2023, seven months before the Palestinian attack of October 7. In the space of a few hours, they set fire to hundreds of cars and 36 houses. They attacked the inhabitants, injuring 400 people and killing one man before the eyes of the Israeli army, which surrounded the village without intervening in the face of their exactions.Translation: Roger Lagassé 1 ] " Who are the Ukrainian integral nationalists ? ", by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Roger Lagassé, Voltaire Network, 15 November 2022. 2 ] « SAVAK: A Feared and Pervasive Force », Richard T. Sale, Washington Post, May 9, 1977. Debacle: The American Failure in Iran. Michael Ledeen, Vintage (1982). 3 ] תמכור נשק." ש' פרנקל, העולם הזה, 31 באוגוסט 1983.".Israel: Foreign Intelligence and Security Services. CIA, March 1979. 4 ] The False Prophet: Rabbi Meir Kahane, From FBI Informant to Knesset Member, Robert I. Friedman, Lawrence Hill Books (1990). 5 ] The Unspoken Alliance: Israel's Secret Relationship with Apartheid South Africa, Sasha Polakow-Suransky, Vintage (2011). The Unnatural Alliance: Israel and South Africa, James Adams, Quartet Books (1984). 6 ] Project Coast: Apartheid's Chemical and Biological Warfare Programme, Chandré Gould & Peter Folb, United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, UNIDIR/2002/12. The Rollback of South Africa's Chemical and Biological Warfare Program, Dr. Stephen F. Burgess & Dr. Helen E. Purkitt, USAF Counterproliferation Center (2001). 7 ] " South Africa, a former secret biological terrorism lab for a few "democratic" countries ", Voltaire Network, 28 October 2002. Dr la Mort, enquête sur un bio-terrorisme d'État en Afrique du Sud, Tristan Mendès France, Favre (2002). 8 ] «The Rhodesian Army: Counter-insurgency 1972-1979» in Armed forces and modern counter-insurgency, Ian F.W. Beckett and John Pimlott, Croom Helm (1985). 9 ] «Israeli Connection Not Just Guns for Guatemala», George Black, NACLA Report on the Americas, 17:3, pp. 43-45, DOI: 10.1080/10714839.1983.11723592 10 ] « Qualification du sionisme », ONU (Assemblée générale) , Réseau Voltaire, 10 novembre 1975.