A magnitude-6.5 earthquake occurred in Acre State, Brazil, at around 05:38 Jan. 28. The epicenter was about 66 km (41 miles) west-southwest of Tarauaca, Brazil.The tremor occurred at a depth of about 609 km (378 miles), and light shaking was probably felt throughout western Acre and far southwestern Amazonas states in Brazil, far eastern Ucayali and far northern Madre de Dios regions in Peru.There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake. It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas.Aftershocks are likely over the coming days.