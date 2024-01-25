Dangerous flash flooding is continuing across parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi early Thursday as drenching storms deluge the South.More than a month's worth of rain has fallen in several Texas and Louisiana cities from Monday to Wednesday.Rainfall totals by Wednesday morning neared 6 inches in the College Station, Texas, area - about 80 miles northwest of Houston - since Monday. The city picks up around 3 inches of rain on average in January.The week's rainfall eclipsed 10 inches west of Houston, in Industry and Fayetteville, Texas.The torrential rainfall is part of a multi-day flood threat that began Monday and reached its peak intensity Wednesday.The city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was soaked with 4.94 inches of rain from Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening, according to preliminary rainfall reports from the National Weather Service in New Orleans.Baton Rouge's average rainfall for January is 5.7 inches, according to the World Meteorological Organization, meaning the city saw nearly a month's worth of rainfall in a 24-hour period.About 70 miles east of Louisiana's capital, the city of Mandeville saw 7.15 inches of rainfall from Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening, preliminary rainfall reports show. Of that deluge, 4.71 inches fell between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, making for a 1-in-10-year event, according to rainfall analysis from CNN Weather.