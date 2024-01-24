The River Ouse burst its banks, in central York,
© Paul Ellis
The River Ouse burst its banks, in central York, following Storm Jocelyn which brought strong winds and heavy rain across much of the country.
Aerial footage shows flooding across parts of York after Storm Jocelyn battered the UK with strong winds and heavy rain, only two days after the deadly Storm Isha hit the country.

Jocelyn, the 10th named storm of the season, caused major travel disruption in England and Scotland and brought flood warnings amid rising water levels.

Source: PA