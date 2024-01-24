© FOTO TANJUG/ OMK MUP REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/bs

The fire that broke out in the Chinese shopping center in Block 70 has started to spread, and according to the latest information, helicopters extinguish it.The head of the Department for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Luka Čaušić, told TV Prva that the fire wasAs he stated, all forces are focused on extinguishing this fire.He also pointed out that there is a large amount of fuel and that it is difficult to resolve it."I hope there will be no human casualties, explosions are heard, we are trying to persuade people not to enter to save their property, the situation is complex," said the head of the emergency department, Luka Čaušić.