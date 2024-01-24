© FOTO TANJUG/ OMK MUP REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/bs
The fire that broke out in the Chinese shopping center in Block 70 has started to spread, and according to the latest information, helicopters extinguish it.
In the course of live phone-in news report on TV Prva, new explosions were heard.
The head of the Department for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Luka Čaušić, told TV Prva that the fire was reported at 6:57 a.m. and that the teams arrived in just a few minutes, but that the fire had already flared up
.
As he stated, all forces are focused on extinguishing this fire.
He also pointed out that there is a large amount of fuel and that it is difficult to resolve it.
"I hope there will be no human casualties, explosions are heard, we are trying to persuade people not to enter to save their property, the situation is complex," said the head of the emergency department, Luka Čaušić.
Comment:
Yesterday in Mongolia:
Italy's food plant fire on the
22nd of January - which was, notably, known for not using pesticides:
Overview of the Incident
Kazakhstan
Planet Farms experienced a fire at its Cavenago plant on January 22, 2024. The facility sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire, including the collapse of the warehouse roof.
Details on the Fire's Outbreak
According to initial reports, the fire started around 6.00 AM. Investigations are focusing on a potential malfunction in the air conditioning system, which may have ignited insulation panels. The presence of plastic materials on the roof contributed to the spread and intensity of the fire, leading to considerable damage to the structure as reported by Wired reporters.
Response Efforts to the Fire
The team at Planet Farms informed Vertical Farm Daily that the cause of the fire that occurred on their premises is still unknown as investigations are ongoing. However, they confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and no employees or individuals were injured during the incident.
Despite this setback, Planet Farms' development and expansion plans remain on track, with construction of the next-generation plant in Cirimido already well underway. This new plant will be twice the size of the one located in Cavenago, and progress is at an advanced stage.
:
Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Astana, no casualties reported
A furniture factory caught a fire in Astana last night, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the local emergencies authorities.
The fire broke out on January 23, at 09:20pm, on 31/11C Dukenuly Street.
Upon arrival within six minutes, the firefighting brigade saw furniture blanks, plastic and rubber products burning on the area of 1,200 square meters.
The fire was isolated at 10:40 pm and extinguished at 11:11 pm.
No victims or injuries were reported.
93 firefighters, as well as employees of the Emergency Medicine Center were involved in fire extinguishing.
Two others from this month that have not yet been documented on SOTT:
- 3rd January: 50,000 chickens die during huge fire at farm in Netherlands.
- 6th January: Huge fire at food processing plant, Finland.
