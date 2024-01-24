© Katlynn Ann Bicknell



A Washington couple experienced a scary situation early Saturday morning as their vehicle plunged into a sinkhole in a Vancouver intersection while they were on their way home, according to a city spokesperson.Authorities responded to the intersection around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday after reports that a car had gone into a sinkhole.Katlynn Bicknell and her boyfriend Kevin were out grabbing food and were on their way home when the car became stuck in a huge hole with lots of bubbling water surrounding it, the couple told KPTV.Bicknell tried to open the door as she pushed against the rushing water.The Vancouver Police Department posted that both Bicknell and Kevin were able to safely exit through the trunk and side door."It felt like the movies, like being in a movie," Bicknell told KPTV. "We turned right on to Washington, and soon as we turned, it went straight into the hole. It felt like being on a roller coaster when you go down the big dip, and the car just started to fill with water."Bicknell called the police, and while waiting for help, she and Kevin watched the car descend further into the sinkhole.Authorities said the sinkhole was caused by a water main break."Huge shout-out to the first responders who arrived at the scene and the public works crew who quickly worked to repair the water main break," the city posted.The city of Vancouver added that public works crews repaired the sinkhole.