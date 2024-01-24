Limpopo police have opened an inquest after an elderly woman was attacked by her four dogs while trying to protect a visitor from the animals.The incident happened on Friday, 19 January, and the woman died on Monday, 22 January.South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, on the said day, the elderly woman was at her home with her daughter when they had a visitor and the dogs tried to attack him.In the process, the woman interjected, trying to protect the man, but her dogs turned to her and bit her. Her daughter then assisted her, and the dogs turned away. However, she sustained injuries on her lower body.Acting Police Commissioner in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, has strongly advised community members, especially owners of pets, to be careful with dogs around them and not to relax fully.