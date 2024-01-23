A lightning strike killed a woman on Saturday and injured seven, including members of her family, on the coast of Sao Paulo state amid heavy rains that hit southeastern Brazil, authorities reported."There was a series of electric shocks between the water and the sand at Vila Caiçara beach, Playa Grande, resulting in four victims, all from the same family," reported the state Civil Defense."One of them, a 60-year-old woman, died; others are in serious condition but stable," he added.Authorities indicated that four other people were electrocuted, but not seriously.In the state of Sao Paulo, three people died in the past 24 hours after heavy rains and winds caused landslides and flooding in at least six towns, the state-run Agencia Brasil reported.A man died when the car he was riding with another passenger was swept away by the water in the city of Sorocaba. In Limeira, two women were rescued after being trapped under a car, but they did not survive.In the state of Rio Grande do Sul (south), a storm on Tuesday left two dead, Governor Eduardo Leite reported on Saturday on the social network X when updating the balance of victims.Last week, storms of rain and wind hit the city of Sao Paulo, leaving two dead, and thousands of residents of Latin America's largest metropolis suffered at least three days of absence. of electricity.The southern region of Brazil has faced severe weather events in recent months, such as heavy rains and a devastating storm in September, which left more than 50 dead.