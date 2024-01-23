© Guardian Design/Getty Images

What we found

93% called for US military or financial support for Israel.

81% supported Israel's response.

17% criticized Israel or called for a ceasefire.

17% contextualized the war, meaning they raised issues like Israeli settlement expansion or human rights violations in Gaza that preceded the 7 October attack.

At odds with the public

Guardian analysis finds top recipients of pro-Israel contributions in last elections were centrist Democrats who defeated progressives in primaries.Those who took more money most often called for US military support and backed Israel's response, even as Gaza's civilian death toll mounted, the findings show.The analysis compared campaign contributions from pro-Israel groups and individuals to almost every member of the current Congress with each lawmaker's statements on the war through mid-November.The volume and breadth of the donors' spending is considerable:The findings have "profound implications for what American policy toward ... Israel looks like", said John Mearsheimer, a University of Chicago political scientist and co-author of the 2006 book The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy.The groups' campaign contributions have varying goals depending on the member. Spending can be "defensive" or "shore up support" in Congress for allies who already share pro-Israel groups' views, said Sarah Bryner, a spokesperson for Open Secrets, which tracks campaign finance spending and collected the contributions data used in the Guardian's analysis. Spending can also be "offensive", or intended to persuade a lawmaker to take a pro-Israel position, campaign finance observers and political strategists who reviewed the data said.The donors' highest profile battles have involved members of the "The Squad", like Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who are among the most critical of Israel. But statements from Representatives Don Bacon, Dan Kildee and André Carson in the wake of the 7 October attack in which 1,200 Israelis were killed help illustrate varying levels of donations and responses across Congress.Included in the analysis are 33 pro-Israel groups and a number of individuals that work to shore up US political support, secure military assistance and steer national dialogue. Its prominent campaign finance players include theThe donors are not ideologically monolithic. J Street, which calls itself "pro-Israel and pro-peace" and is considered among the most liberal Pacs, only gave to Democrats, and in some cases backed progressive candidates targeted by more conservative Pacs, like Aipac or DMFI. While donors across the spectrum have pressured lawmakers to support Israel following 7 October, J Street has been among the only group to raise concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and express support for conditioning aid to Israel.In a statement to the Guardian, an Aipac spokesperson, Marshall Wittmann, said the group is "proud of our engagement in the democratic process - as is our right as Americans - to advance the relationship between the US and Israel".The top six recipients of pro-Israel donor support in 2022 were centrist Democrats who defeated progressives in primaries and collectively accounted for around $25m, or about 42% of the donors' spending.To determine whether lawmakers were supportive of Israel, Palestine or had a mixed response, the Guardian examined officials' media statements, X accounts and letters to Joe Biden from 7 October through mid-November.The unprecedented moment in US-Israeli relations has helped lay bare the extent of Congress's support for Israel.The analysis of Congress members' responses in this period found:Congress has been much more sympathetic to Israeli civilian victims than Palestinian, but party affiliation, not money, predicted lawmakers' statements on civilian casualties.The spending patterns detailed in the analysis help explain why war exploded in Gaza, said Stephen Walt, a Harvard University international affairs professor who co-authored the book with Mearsheimer."If the lobby had worked with any administrations to allow presidents to pressure Israel to produce an agreement that led to a Palestinian state, then we probably would not be in this disastrous situation," he said.Ahead of Levin's primary, Aipac's former president sent out a fundraising pitch calling Levin's race against centrist Representative Haley Stevens a "rare opportunity to defeat arguably the most corrosive member of Congress to the US-Israel relationship".The race turned into a battle between conservative and liberal donor groups: donors poured nearly $5.4m into backing Stevens. She easily beat Levin, who was backed with about $700,000 in J Street support. The Guardian analysis found Stevens to be among the staunchest supporters of Israel's response - she was one of just 12 Democrats who broke with the party to vote for a GOP Israel assistance bill that did not include humanitarian aid for Gaza.The Guardian found Fetterman and Warnock to be more supportive of Israel following the 7 October attacks, while Frost had a mixed response and has signed onto a resolution calling for a ceasefire.The DMFI president, Mark Mellman, said the analysis does not prove that pro-Israel donor contributions influenced Congress's position or caused any lawmaker to change their views on Israel. Anyone who posits that is "an advocate, not an analyst", he said.Campaign finance experts noted that some congressional donations are given to members because they already share a position, raising a "chicken or egg" question about the role of the money in members' views. Bacon, a former Air Force colonel, said Israel has strategic value to the US and noted he is an evangelical with a "spiritual connection" to Israel."My support comes from the time I was five years old and my dad said 'Those who bless Israel will be blessed' which is right out of the Old Testament," Bacon told the Guardian.The analysis also highlights how most of Congress is in line with conservative pro-Israel positions -"There is no question" pro-Israel donor contributions spread across Congress drive the disparity, said James Zogby, a pollster and founder of the Arab American Institute. But he believes this is not a matter of more robust public debate becauseThe Guardian identified 132 legislators who received less than $10,000 in backing, including 33 who received $0, but are still supportive of Israel. While that includes some Republicans who are ideologically aligned with groups like Aipac, some experts who reviewed the data believe it points to the donors' strength."There aren't that many lobbies that are willing to spend millions of dollars to unseat you in a primary," Shahid added.Moreover, most lawmakers represent districts with very few Jewish or Arab American constituents to pressure them on votes, and there is virtually no pro-Palestine lobby to counterweight, Mearsheimer noted. That makes it easier and safer for lawmakers to take pro-Israel positions, he added.The 2022 primary in North Carolina's first congressional district encapsulated those issues. Relatively few Jews or Arab Americans live in the area, and the Democratic representative Don Davis, armed with about $2.8m in donor support, defeated a more progressive candidate before winning in the general election.Davis, fresh off a junket trip to Israel funded by Aipac in August, was one of 10 Democrats who in November broke with the party to vote to censure Tlaib and support the GOP Israel funding bill that did not include humanitarian aid for Palestinians.Democrats on average received more money than Republicans. Those who the Guardian found were supportive of Israel on average received about $243,000 compared with $52,000 for their GOP counterparts.The next election promises more of the same. A pro-Israel donor has allegedly already offered $20m in backing for someone to run against Tlaib, the nation's only Palestinian American lawmaker. Representative Jamaal Bowman, who is backed by J Street, faces a challenger who will likely receive support from more conservative pro-Israel groups.Meanwhile, Representative Summer Lee, who, with around $38,000 in J Street support, defeated a candidate backed with millions in funding from more conservative pro-Israel groups, is again facing a challenge from a more pro-Israel candidate.The group took GOP dark money and spent it in Democratic primaries, often at levels exceeding candidate spending, and across a high number of races, Pocan said. As the strategy pays dividends on the war, he fears it will be copied by other powerful lobbies, which he said could be a "deathblow to democracy"."If outside groups - especially in primaries where so much less money is spent - decide to purchase elections and make them auctions, that really will change the character of Congress in a very negative way," Pocan said.