A very strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit 138 km (86 mi) away from Cruzeiro do Sul, Amazonas, Brazil, in the afternoon of Saturday, Jan 20, 2024 at 4.31 pm local time (America/Eirunepe GMT -5).The quake had a great depth of 615 km (382 mi) and was felt by many near the epicenter.No significant damage or impact is expected from this quake and no particular alert was issued.