A magnitude-6.1 earthquake occurred in the North Pacific Ocean, near the Northern Mariana Islands, at around 01:48 Jan. 21. The epicenter was about 362 km (225 miles) north of Saipan. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 195 km (121 miles), and light shaking may have been felt in parts of the Northern Mariana Islands.There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake; significant damage is unlikely. It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas. Aftershocks are likely over the coming days. The event has not prompted any tsunami advisories.Officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the tremor zone to check for damage. Minor disruptions could occur during shutdowns, but service will likely resume quickly if no damage is found. Utility outages are possible where shaking occurred.