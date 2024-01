74.8 inches.

40 inches of snow was reported in Copenhagen, New York

Snow rates of 2-3 inches per hour likely off Lake Ontario

Region still buried in snow from earlier storm

Heavy lake-effect snow will continue for one more day downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario in New York state.Off Lake Erie, the snow band will stay south of Buffalo on Thursday morning, with snowfall rates as high as 1-2 inches per hour over the Buffalo Southtowns, the FOX Forecast Center said.The band will then begin to move north around midday, once again bringing heavy snow to the city of Buffalo. During the afternoon, the snow band will move north of Buffalo before sliding back toward the city during the evening hours.The lake-effect snow will end once the snow from the cross-country storm begins Thursday night. By this time, some locations south of Buffalo may end up with 7 feet of snow when combining the two lake-effect events this week.Footage by Richard Hulburd of @weather_buffalo shows the "near-blizzard conditions" at the Lake Erie waterfront in Hamburg, New York, with approximately two feet of snow on the ground, according to his observations.Off Lake Ontario, a band of heavy lake-effect snow with snowfall rates between 2 and 3 inches per hour is ongoing Thursday morning.By early afternoon, this band will move north and hammer the Watertown and Fort Drum areas. The band will drift back south by late afternoon before ending Thursday night.After taking a brief break as the cross-country storm moves through, the lake-effect machine will kick right back into gear Friday night. Except this time, the winds will be out of the north, and the heavy snow will focus on the southern shores of the Great Lakes, the FOX Forecast Center said.This will put northern Ohio, including the Cleveland metro, and northern Indiana, including the South Bend area, right in the bull's-eye for heavy snow.Winter Storm Warnings are in effect as periods of heavy snow impact these areas through Sunday morning.The snow will be accompanied by below-zero wind chills and gusty winds, which could lead to severely reduced visibility.For western New York residents, this week's storm is piling on top of heavy snow from last weekend.Video from the town of Hamburg, New York, Office of Emergency Services on Sunday shows a car driving slowly through the snowfall with other drivers' headlights barely visible in the distance.Heavy snowfall covered Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg with icicles, as captured by Richard Hulburd from @weather_buffalo. Writing on X on Monday, Hulburd said the scene felt like he "walked into the movie Frozen."The restaurant described the weather as a "small dose of an ice castle coating."