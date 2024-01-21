Earth Changes
Landslide and flooding after heavy rain in southern Philippines kills 15 (UPDATE)
Reuters
Thu, 18 Jan 2024 12:38 UTC
Two people were injured and approximately 10 were missing, Ednar Dayanghirang, director of the regional civil defence agency, told DZRH radio.
Authorities suspended search and rescue operations due to continuing rains in a residential area for small-scale miners, he said.
Heavy rains and floods have affected more than 187,000 people in four provinces in the Davao region, data from the national disaster agency show.
Landslides and floods are frequent in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands that is hit by about 20 tropical storms annually.
Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty
The bourgeois produces the Bolshevist, inevitably as every half-truth at length produces the contradiction of itself in the opposite half-truth.
