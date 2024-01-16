Two tornadoes touched down Monday evening on the Treasure Coast, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.They were reported after the NWS issued a tornado warning about 5:30 p.m. for St. Lucie and Martin counties and extended it through 6:30 p.m.The first tornado appeared to touch down west of Interstate 95 and travel northwest to North River Shores, said meteorologist Cassie Leahy. Damage to trees and fences was reported near Woodbine Way.The second tornado appeared to touch down near Becker Road and I-95, Leahy said. No damage was reported.She didn't know the strength of the tornadoes because meteorologists still are collecting damage reports.Motorists on I-95 pulled off the side of the road for safety and to watch the dramatic images.Area residents were urged to take cover and move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.Hundreds were without power as of 8 p.m. across the Treasure Coast, according to the FPL Power Tracker Map, including over 500 outages in Martin County and over 400 outages in St. Lucie County.Heavy rain and strong winds continued in St. Lucie County through the early evening. A cold front will trigger more showers and storms on Tuesday.The line of storms was from a front passing through that will cool off temperatures and lower humid conditions for the rest of the week, clearing the way for sunny skies in South Florida through Friday.