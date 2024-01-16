A six-month-old girl was killed in Bhilwara district on Sunday evening after being brutally mauled by a stray dog in a village.The incident occurred around 4 pm in Hajiyas village of Gulabpura police station. Chhoti Devi, the mother of a 6-month-old baby girl named Chinki, had placed her daughter in a swing made of cloth and was engaged in feeding fodder to the cows and buffaloes in the nearby animal enclosure after putting the child to sleep.A police official said, "A stray dog from the street attacked the sleeping girl.The girl cried, and following this, her mother immediately came to the rescue and witnessed the dog scratching and growling at the child. Despite Devi's attempts to drive the dog away, the attack continued, resulting in severe injuries to the girl's mouth and jaw."The family transported the critically injured Chinki to Bhilwara Hospital, where surgery was performed to save her life. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries just an hour after the surgery. The angered villagers rushed to the scene. Later they identified and beat the dog to death following the incident.