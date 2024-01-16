Fred Ishungisa, also known as Rukara, a farmer in his 50s and a resident of Ntungamo village in Katenga parish, Kaharo sub-county, Kabale district, is in shock and counting losses after his six cows and 12 sheep were struck dead by lightning.He recounts that the incident took place on Monday evening at around 06:30 PM while he was grazing the animals at Kinyinya Hill, located in the same village, during a drizzle. In the process, he witnessed lightning striking the animals.Edmond Tumwesigye, the area sub-county LC3 Chairman, mentions that despite the tragedy that targeted the animals, Ishungisa survived unhurt. He expresses sympathy for the situation, noting that it has strained Ishungisa's income.The incident took place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, in Kimondo II village, Kitagata ward, in Kitagata town council. The victims, Mujuni Trevor (11), Akankunda Shanitah (9), Nahabwe Comfort (10), and Ainembabazi (7), were all in the kitchen when the incident occurred.In December 2023, lightning struck Treasure Arinda, a 13-year-old son of Vincent Wednesday and a primary five pupil at Kacherere Primary School, and Elia Mwebesa, also 13 years old and the son of Patrick Barigigye. They were residents of Kilwa village, Kiruruma ward, Kacherere town council, Rubanda district, and the incident happened while they were collecting firewood.