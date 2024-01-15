A volcano has erupted on the remote island of Suwanosejima in southwestern Japan, the government said early Sunday.No damage has been confirmed due to the eruption, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing a local police station in Kagoshima prefecture.The government later issued a level 3 volcanic alert - out of 5 - for Suwanosejima, restricting the entrance to dangerous areas surrounding the volcano.Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru and Kantaro Komiya in Tokyo; Editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Potter