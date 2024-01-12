The mud volcano at Cascadoux Trace off the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road on Trinidad's east coast, erupted on Thursday evening.Three homes near the agricultural village of Kernahan, have been evacuated, according to reports.There are no reports of damage or injury.Police, fire officers, and officials of the Disaster Management Unit of the Rio Claro/Mayaro Regional Corporation went to the area.People reported seeing mud spewing as high as 15 feet.